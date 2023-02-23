MedEd Games seeks beta-testers for a new app designed to help healthcare students and professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- The games-based learning solutions accelerate learning and retention while reducing stress.
For millions of healthcare students and professionals, taking the time to study can be incredibly overwhelming, especially with so much competition and distractions in the world today. This is where new ed-tech startup MedEd Games is trying to elevate the healthcare education space with its innovative approach to learning. The company develops educational games and resources for healthcare students and professionals to help improve recall and make them more confident in their preparation and knowledge.
Their newly launched MedEd Suite App is a comprehensive library of lessons and tutorials for students and professionals to help them achieve their goals while playing games. The current game collections include Cardiac Crash, Brain Battle, Reference Range, Fx, and Kidney Battle, which break down complicated concepts into easily digestible information.
In short, the app is an invaluable tool for nursing, medical, and emergency response professionals and students to cultivate problem-solving skills and clarify concepts they didn’t understand in lectures. Speaking on occasion, a representative for the company said, "We are on a mission to make learning more interactive, engaging, and fun. Our game-based learning solutions have been meticulously designed to help healthcare students and professionals understand all the important concepts in an interactive experience. For instance, the Cardiac Crash game helps sharpen their knowledge of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, EKG identification, emergency interventions, and medications. Similarly, the Reference Range game helps professionals recall the 50 most common lab tests and the signs and symptoms of abnormal values.”
The app teaches students the essential skills and knowledge they need to succeed in healthcare without the tedious grind of flashcards. The app is also an on the go resource that is always ready to easily and quickly deliver information that is directly relevant to gold standard patient care so it’s a perfect reference for busy professionals working the floor. The app has been designed to help healthcare students and professionals stay ahead of the curve by retaining more in less time.
The company's innovative approach to learning has already garnered attention from educators, hospital administrators and professional organizations. The start-up was selected into the first cohort of the American Nurses Association’s Innovation Accelerator and the esteemed MATTER Venture Accelerator.
The spokesperson continued, "We want to make healthcare education accessible and enjoyable. Our app makes technical and dense information easy to follow and helps students improve test scores dramatically with just 30 min of play. Our goal is to keep adding new courses that teach the concepts with proven gamification principles. We are also proud that we donate 13% of profits to scholarships and non-profits that our customers chose.”
People interested in becoming beta-testers for the iOS mobile app can email the company representative at natasha@mededgames.org. They can also visit their website to learn more: https://mededgames.com/
Natasha Latta
Natasha Latta
MedEdGames
natasha@mededgames.org