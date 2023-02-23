Cloud Kitchen Market Size in India 2022-2027, Growth ( CAGR 15.45% ), Share And Forecast
The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Cloud Kitchen Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India cloud kitchen market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.45% during 2022-2027. Cloud kitchen represents cost-effective, centralized, and licensed commercial food production facilities with no dine-in space. They can be broadly categorized into three types, including independent cloud kitchens, commissary or shared kitchens, and kitchen pods. The cloud kitchen models are exclusively designed to prepare optimized menu items for takeout and solely rely on online orders placed through several virtual food aggregators and ordering-enabled mobile apps or websites. They aid enterprises in maintaining food quality, lowering overhead expenditure, accessing user data, and offering additional scalability. Cloud kitchen variants even provide an enhanced delivery experience. Consequently, they are extensively adopted by fast-food chains and local restaurants in India.
Market Trends:
The shifting preferences toward online food delivery services and the increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet connectivity are primarily driving the India cloud kitchen market. Besides this, the elevating awareness about the numerous benefits of this kitchen model, such as higher profit margins and superior flexibility of operating from any location, is also positively influencing the market across the country. Furthermore, the growing implementation of the delivery-only model over the dine-in-business structure among restaurants to serve the customers adequately, on account of the sudden spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent imposition of the nation-wide lockdown is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the rising integration of kitchen display systems (KDS), point of sale (POS), and inventory management technologies to streamline various kitchen operations, enhance communications, and avoid delays in order-taking procedures is expected to bolster the India cloud kitchen market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India cloud kitchen market based on type, product type, nature and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Independent Cloud Kitchen
• Commissary/Shared Kitchen
• Kitchen Pods
Breakup by Product Type:
• Burger and Sandwich
• Pizza and Pasta
• Chicken
• Seafood
• Mexican and Asian Food
• Others
Breakup by Nature:
• Franchised
• Standalone
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
