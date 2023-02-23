The Custom Children's Fashion Brand Making a Splash on Social Media

Ada Aziza is a children's fashion brand known for its unique designs, high quality, and attention to detail. Ada Aziza offers customization for events like baptism and Christening and caters to parents throwing extravagant parties for their kids. The brand has a strong following on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Ada Aziza is a children's fashion brand founded by a Kenyan woman who moved to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a pre-med student. Along the way, she met a boy, got married, and had three children, but her passion for fashion never waned. When her marriage began to fail and she found herself a stay-at-home mom with two nursing infants, she knew it was time to pursue her dream of starting her fashion line.

In a moment of inspiration, she began scouting online for dressmakers who could work with her. She found two in Europe whose quality looked good and within a week, she had created a website and made an agreement with them to produce her designs. However, her business grew faster than anticipated and she soon found herself struggling to keep up with the demand for her designs while also dealing with delays in production and delivery from her European suppliers.

Feeling frustrated and stuck, she decided to take a bold step and fly to her home country of Kenya to rent a warehouse, hire her siblings, and recruit ten dressmakers from a local marketplace. For several months, she flew back and forth between the US and Kenya, training her recruits on how to make Ada Aziza dresses. The risk proved to be worth it, and she was able to take control of her business and improve the quality of her designs.

Ada Aziza became a fully custom shop and her designs became known for their unique style, high quality, and attention to detail. Her brand is now known for creating designs inspired by customer requests, and her team of European designers makes her vision come to life. Her brand caters to parents throwing extravagant parties for their kids and also offers customization for events like baptism and Christening.

Ada Aziza has a strong following on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with over 1.2 million TikTok followers and over 470k Instagram followers. Her brand has been featured in multiple viral social media posts, with one reaching over 20 million views.

The brand is run by a family of women who believe in unique and high-quality children's fashion. They work with a team of European designers who make their vision come to life. Every single outfit is different and a piece of art. The value of the experience that Ada Aziza provides is something that cannot be measured. The brand's designs are guaranteed to make any experience that much more special.

Ada Aziza's story is one of overcoming adversity and turning a passion into a successful business. Her journey from being a stay-at-home mom to a successful business owner is an inspiration to anyone who has ever dreamed of starting their own business. With her unique designs and high-quality craftsmanship, Ada Aziza is a brand that will continue to be loved by parents and children alike for many years to come.

“Children are real-life princes and princesses, let them feel like royalty with grand designs.” – Ada Aziza

