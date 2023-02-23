FPT Software Acquires Intertec International's IT Services Division

Vietnam's leading technology firm, FPT Software, today announces its acquisition of Intertec International's (Intertec) IT Services division, to further strengthen its North American nearshore delivery capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005840/en/

Following the success of an initial investment in Intertec in 2021, this majority investment enables FPT Software and Intertec to provide its customers with a seamless experience by leveraging both organizations' strengths. Intertec Engineering, the company's Technical Services division focused on aerospace and government, will remain an independent entity.

This investment enables FPT Software to further address increasing demands for Agile software engineering and bridge the time zone difference. The Vietnamese IT firm will continue to leverage and build upon Intertec's delivery centers and operational experience in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Mexico.

"Seeing the synergies and success of our relationship with Intertec made this deal a natural next step," said FPT Americas Chief Executive Officer Dang Tran Phuong. "We are committed to providing exceptional services to our customers and have listened to their needs for a mix of offshore, nearshore and onsite delivery models to help them realize their speed-to-market goals and provide 24/7 support."

As an FPT Software company, Intertec customers will find a trusted partner providing greater scale and global delivery options through FPT Software's extensive network of 27,000 employees in 29 countries. Customers will also have access to enhanced service offerings, including Data, Cloud, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Business Applications, Application Services, Managed Services, and more.

"We have worked with FPT for several years and we look forward to taking our relationship to the next level," said Intertec International's CEO Rickard Hedeby. "By combining forces, we can provide greater value to our customers and expand career opportunities for our employees."

"Each M&A deal bears good fruit to FPT. We expect this acquisition to resonate greatly with FPT's goal of expanding business operations globally, especially in the English-speaking markets," shared FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh.

The move is a part of FPT Software's global growth strategy and will boost its presence in the Americas. With this investment, the company gains nearly 300 employees and 4 offices. In the next two years, FPT Software sets its sight on growing its headcount in the Latin American region to 1,000.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $803 million in revenue and 27,000 employees in 29 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 1000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com

About Intertec International

Intertec International is an IT & Technical Services company founded in 2002, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices across the US, UK, and Nearshore Technology Centers in Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico. Intertec International provides technology solutions and services to Fortune 500 and mid-size companies in a variety of vertical markets. Managing challenging industry-specific IT programs is one of Intertec's core competencies. Its organizational flexibility allows it to offer customized solutions to new industries in our portfolio by using proven methodologies for initiating and implementing programs. Intertec's experience and subject matter expertise include industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, CPG, logistics, and technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005840/en/