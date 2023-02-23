Purpzila, also known as Rick Brown, is a leading figure in the entrepreneurial and business mentorship world. He is a self-made millionaire who has inspired tens of thousands of people to chase their dreams and achieve their highest potential in life and business. As a mentor and coach, he has helped hundreds of individuals become millionaires themselves.

Purpzila is known for his unparalleled expertise in the commercial cleaning industry and for his mission to help others succeed in this field. He offers a comprehensive program that is designed to help entrepreneurs start or grow their commercial cleaning businesses. The program includes a step-by-step process that covers all aspects of building and scaling a successful commercial cleaning business.

The first step of the program is to relaunch the business establishment to appear as the best commercial cleaning business expert in the city. This includes creating a customized winning proposal and brochure, optimizing the commercial website, establishing a presence on Google Maps, and providing employee and subcontractor agreement contracts.

The second step is to provide 1:1 coaching and lifetime mentorship to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses strategically. The program includes lifetime access to the A-Z program, a copy-paste business plan, and live group coaching calls twice a week. This step helps entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the industry and provides them with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed business decisions.

The third step is to provide commercial cleaning leads for entrepreneurs. The program includes teaching entrepreneurs over 10 ways to get commercial cleaning contracts, buying leads from a telemarketing team, and setting up Google Ads to get leads on autopilot. Additionally, the program also helps entrepreneurs to optimize their Google maps to get views forever organically. This step is critical as it helps entrepreneurs to gain new clients and grow their businesses.

The fourth step is to grow and automate the business and provide long-term support. The program includes lifetime access to a private group where entrepreneurs can connect with other cleaning business owners, setting up regional managers, VAs, supervisors, and software to automate the business. Additionally, the program provides lifetime support from the team even if five years go by and lifetime resources and systems from Rick. This step is crucial as it helps entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and achieve long-term success.

Purpzila is a true visionary in the entrepreneurial world. His passion and dedication to helping others succeed are truly admirable. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the commercial cleaning industry and is dedicated to sharing that knowledge with others. His program is designed to provide entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and support they need to start or grow their commercial cleaning businesses. With his guidance and mentorship, entrepreneurs can achieve their dreams and reach their full potential.

In conclusion, Purpzila is a dynamic and accomplished entrepreneur, known for his expertise in the commercial cleaning industry and his commitment to mentoring others. His program is a comprehensive, step-by-step guide that covers all aspects of building and scaling a successful commercial cleaning business. The program includes relaunching a business establishment, providing 1:1 coaching and lifetime mentorship, providing commercial cleaning leads, and providing long-term support and resources. With his guidance and support, entrepreneurs can achieve their goals and attain long-term success in the commercial cleaning industry.

“You either trade your time for the next 40 years or you can create a business that works for you” - Purpzila

