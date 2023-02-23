Redefining the connected home: TELUS collaborates with AWS to simplify, unify, and transform the smart living experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to create a new TELUS smart living solution that will use the latest advancements in cloud technologies, internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to create automation experiences using all of your connected devices. TELUS' smart living solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple vendors, device manufacturers (ODMs) and service providers. It will make it easier for consumers to use existing and new smart home devices to automate home management tasks.

While the number of connected devices in the market is growing rapidly, the complexity of installation and management of smart home products across various platforms can be challenging to consumers and many have yet to realize the full benefits of these products. TELUS' solution will be device agnostic, allowing consumers to bring together a number of connected devices, universally controlled by a single TELUS smartphone app with a zero-touch device onboarding process.

"Most connected devices for the home come with separate apps, logins and disjointed functionality, which hinders the promise of the truly smart home and the ability to scale," said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Connected Home, Entertainment & Enablement at TELUS. "With TELUS' expertise in home security, automation, best-in-class customer service, and world-leading networks, we're in a unique position to create a new frictionless connected home experience for consumers across services and devices. Leveraging AWS cloud services, TELUS' smart living solution will enable consumers to manage their new and existing devices from a single interface while using AI and ML to create cross platform automation routines that simplify and enhance consumers' lives."

The solution will leverage AWS's portfolio of IoT, ML, and AI services and support multiple IoT protocols. Together, this offers a flexible, secure, and scalable framework to continue to integrate new devices or vendors, and optimize the overall smart home consumer experience.

"The smart home starts with connectivity, which makes communication service providers uniquely positioned to deliver greater value to their customers in creating a unified experience," said Michael Singer, Director for the Telco Industry, North America at AWS. "The TELUS smart living solution is a compelling example of how communication service providers can leverage their existing customer service solutions and network to solve challenges for their customers – and AWS is pleased to provide services and expertise to help them realize those ambitions."

AWS and TELUS will feature the TELUS smart living solution and technology at the AWS Booth: Next Level, Upper Walkway, South Entrance, Fira Barcelona Gran Via at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 – March 2, 2023. TELUS aims to initially launch the service for Canadian consumers in the coming months, followed by a global rollout through strategic partnerships with other communication service providers.

