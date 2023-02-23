Submit Release
Teekay Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) TK today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services directly and through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK, one of the world's largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $2 billion, comprised of approximately 65 conventional tankers and other marine assets, including vessels operated for the Australian government. With offices in 8 countries and approximately 2,500 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world's leading energy companies.

Teekay's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TK".

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

E-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com
Website: www.teekay.com


