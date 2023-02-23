Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) TNK today reported the Company's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



The full earnings release and earnings presentation are available on the Company's website here .

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 44 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers, 10 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has eight time chartered-in tankers (including one tanker expected to be delivered prior to the end of the first quarter of 2023). Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers' Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNK."

