Korea Ginseng Corp. recommend 6 key ingredients for self care as a best herb dietary brand

Koreselect herbal supplements enhance psychological and physical well-being

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp., the world #1 ginseng brand, is expanding its Koreselect product line with six new herbal supplements to help people enhance their own mental and physical health.

According to a report by Mintel, 44% of Gen Z agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged them to look for new ways to care for themselves. The study showed that people want to know how to protect their minds and bodies with natural wellness solutions.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people experienced depression and anxiety, especially the younger generations," said Rian Heung Sil Lee, the president of Korea Ginseng Corp. "We are paying close attention to how people's priorities are changing."

In response to the latest pandemic, Korea Ginseng Corp. has introduced six new ingredients that can help to improve mental and physical well-being. These may be the options for those interested in optimizing their mental and physical health.

1. Ashwagandha, the Stress Supporter

Ashwagandha , well-known as an 'all-around healer', is a naturally sourced stress remedy and mental health supporter with natural anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) effects on adults with self-reported high stress levels. Thanks to the recent widespread recognition of its unique benefits, Ashwagandha sales are expected to climb to $319 million in 2024, according to an NBJ report .

2. Elderberry, the Immunity Booster

Elderberry is an excellent first step if your goal is to improve your general health. Research on the beneficial effects of elderberry on cold duration revealed that a group of air travelers taking elderberry rather than a placebo shortened the length of their colds by an average of two days.

3. Beet Root, the Antioxidant Supporter

Beet root is not only an antioxidant supporter, but it's also a circulation superfood. Research on the pretreatment of myocardial ischemia with beet root confirmed that it significantly reduced the subjects' levels of antioxidant and oxidative stress markers, supporting its traditional use in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. As a superfood, beet root can also help improve athletic performance and enhance the effectiveness of Vitamin E.

4. Milk Thistle, the Liver Supporter

A healthy liver is essential to your well-being. The milk thistle herb has been consumed for centuries to support liver health. Research has confirmed these traditional beliefs, showing that the silymarin found in milk thistle seeds significantly decreases ALT and AST levels and suggesting that milk thistle is a useful treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

5. Ginseng, the Energy Booster

Ginseng in general – and Korean red ginseng in particular – is considered to be an excellent adaptogenic herb and energy booster. This powerful ingredient offers many other benefits as well, including stress reduction and improved immunity against the flu. A staple of traditional East Asian diets, it can be conveniently consumed in a variety of forms: capsule , stick , pouch , tea, candy , etc.

6. Probiotics, the Vaginal Health Supporter

Women have always been the caretakers of our world. Probiotics promote vaginal environment balance, overall digestive health, and a strong immune system. According to a recent Healthline article, probiotic supplements also help alleviate certain mental health conditions and may promote the loss of belly fat.

"These herbal supplement can help peoples' bodies respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue and overall well-being, and maintain homeostasis managing mental stressors and physical stressors," Rian concluded, adding that, "KGCUS is committed to helping guide our customers on their journeys to wellness and will be introducing relevant new self-care products throughout the year."

If you'd like to know more about the KGCUS herbal product lines, visit www.kgcus.com

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-ginseng-corp-recommend-6-key-ingredients-for-self-care-as-a-best-herb-dietary-brand-301754053.html

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)