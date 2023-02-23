FW: NORTH BOUND OPEN i 91 NB MM 31

ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN

From: Stevens, Skylar

Sent: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 10:41 PM

Subject: NORTH BOUND CLOSED i 91 NB MM 31

I 91 Northbound between Exit 5 and 6 near MM 31 is closed down due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.