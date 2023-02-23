Michelin Star Chef Begona Rodrigo to Host Pop Up at Le Meridien Maldives

Acclaimed Michelin star chef, Begona Rodrigo, is to host an exclusive pop up at Le Meridien Maldives this Easter to celebrate the launch of their new Restaurant Riviera Tapas & Bar.

Chef Begona of Valencian restaurant La Salita, who won the first edition of, Top Chef Spain, and was named the best cook in the Valencian Community, kicks off Le Meridien Maldives culinary programme on 7th April.

She will be treating guests visiting the luxury resort in the Indian Ocean to a Spanish gastronomical experience, which will include two special dinners with bespoke tasting menus plus an evening of Petit Plates. Dishes from her inspiring tasting menu include the likes of Scallops, Sea Lettuce & Cream of Pine Nuts, Parsnip Carbonara, Kimchi & Pork Belly, Strawberries, Yogurt, Yuzu & Ginger.

Chef Begona will also be hosting a special culinary masterclass, where guests have the gastronomic treat of learning how to cook a selection of dishes such as paella with the talented chef and gaining valuable insider knowledge and tips.

“I am thrilled to be bringing the cuisine of my homeland to the Maldives and treating diners to dishes packed with Valencian flavours and teaching guests how to cook dishes from the Mediterranean such as the famed paella.” She commented.

Inspired by the bustling boulevards of southern Spain and designed to celebrate long summers, Riviera Tapas & Bar, recently opened at Le Meridien Maldives. The beachside restaurant offers a taste of Catalonia with Petit Plates enthused with Spain’s culinary vibrancy.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Begona to our island paradise and celebrate the launch of our new Restaurant Riviera Tapas & Bar. She is an extremely talented chef and we know guests will enjoy her award winning cuisine.” said Michal Zemlika, Director of F&B at Le Meridien Maldives.

Chef Begona will be hosting her Easter Delights pop up from April 7 to 10 and guests can take advantage of a special dine-and-stay offering, including a delectable 6-course tasting menu for two plus buffet breakfast. Prices start from £520, per room, based upon double occupancy.

For more information visit, https://www.marriott.com/offers/easter-delights-with-michelin-star-chef-begona-rodrigo-off-69443/mlemd-le-meridien-maldives-resort-and-spa?propertycode=mlemd