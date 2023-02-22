Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward award recipients
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 22 - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced five award recipients from the recent 32nd Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward conference, recognizing the achievements and efforts that helped to grow and support minority- and female-owned businesses in 2022.
"At IDOT, we are dedicated to leveling the playing field to help build a diverse, equitable workforce and strengthen communities throughout the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "As part of this work, we are proud to shine a light on our contracting community and their efforts to make transportation in Illinois more inclusive."
The 2022 award recipients:
- Disadvantaged Business Enterprise of the Year - Kreative Scape, Inc., of Elgin
- New DBE of the Year - Western Asphalt, Inc., of Jacksonville
- Engineering Firm of the Year - Millennia Professional Engineering Services, of Morton
- Prime of the Primes - William Charles Construction Co., of Rockford
- Roberto Orozco Memorial Award - Jeanette Chavarria-Torres, DCH Construction & Hauling, LLC, of Franklin Park