Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward award recipients

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 22 - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced five award recipients from the recent 32nd Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward conference, recognizing the achievements and efforts that helped to grow and support minority- and female-owned businesses in 2022.





"At IDOT, we are dedicated to leveling the playing field to help build a diverse, equitable workforce and strengthen communities throughout the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "As part of this work, we are proud to shine a light on our contracting community and their efforts to make transportation in Illinois more inclusive."





The 2022 award recipients:

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise of the Year - Kreative Scape, Inc., of Elgin

New DBE of the Year - Western Asphalt, Inc., of Jacksonville

Engineering Firm of the Year - Millennia Professional Engineering Services, of Morton

Prime of the Primes - William Charles Construction Co., of Rockford

Roberto Orozco Memorial Award - Jeanette Chavarria-Torres, DCH Construction & Hauling, LLC, of Franklin Park

Today's Challenge, Tomorrow's Reward is a two-day conference sponsored by IDOT's Office of Business and Workforce Diversity to provide the tools and resources that help firms participate in state projects through the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program . Held Feb. 15 and 16, this year's conference drew nearly 400 participants, representing a variety of prime contractors and subcontractors.



