Illinois hunters harvest more than 158,000 deer during 2022-2023 seasons

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 22 - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 158,010 deer during all 2022-2023 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 15. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest of 146,438 deer for all seasons in 2021-2022.





During the 2022-2023 deer seasons, hunters took 45.04% females and 54.96% males.





Totals from specific seasons: