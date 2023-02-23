Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Drivers, Forecast and Global Report by 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global liquid dietary supplements market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Liquid dietary supplements are made by extracting essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from whole foods or herbs, which are then blended into a liquid form. These supplements are rich in antioxidants, probiotics, and other essential nutrients that are beneficial to the body. When compared with traditional supplements, liquid supplements are more convenient and palatable, easy to digest, and gets swiftly absorbed into the bloodstream, providing quick and efficient results. These supplements are available in various forms, including juices, smoothies, and shots. Currently, multivitamins, protein shakes, herbal blends, and superfood mixes are some of the commonly available product variants.
Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of undernutrition, particularly among children and the geriatric, is a primary driver accelerating the global liquid dietary supplements market growth. In line with this, key manufacturers are offering specialized products with added protein and calories to meet the specific nutritional requirements of individuals. They are also introducing new product variants for patients undergoing different treatments, such as dialysis, which, in turn, is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of chronic illnesses and the surging health consciousness among individuals are providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising consumer awareness regarding the health attributes of liquid dietary supplements and easy product availability in online distribution channels are boosting the market growth.
Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global liquid dietary supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Amway (Alticor Global Holdings Inc)
• Arkopharma
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Glanbia plc
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• Koninklijke DSM
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global liquid dietary supplements market on the basis of ingredient, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Ingredient:
• Vitamins and Minerals
• Botanical
• Proteins and Amino Acids
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Bone and Joint Health
• Heart Health
• Immune Health
• Sports Nutrition
• Weight Loss
• Digestive Health
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Health and Beauty Retail Stores
• Drug Stores
• Online Stores
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
