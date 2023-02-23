Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 40th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 20, 2023, in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:37 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect took the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.