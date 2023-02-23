Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4800 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

At approximately 10:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.