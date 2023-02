Lobster Market Outlook 2023-2028, Size, Demand, Industry Statistics, Growth Analysis and Research Report

Lobster Market

The global lobster market is primarily boosted by the increasing consumer spending power, rising demand for luxury seafood, and growing health consciousness.

The global lobster market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.๐˜๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐„๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž:Base Year of the Analysis: 2022Historical Period: 2017-2022Forecast Period: 2023-2028A lobster is a type of shellfish characterized by a long, cylindrical body, muscular tail, claws, and stalked eyes. Popularly consumed as a seafood delicacy, this nutritious food is low in fat and calories and high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and vitamins B12, E, and B6. In addition to its delicious taste, moderate consumption of lobster has been linked to several health benefits, including improved heart health, enhanced brain function, increased energy, and reduced inflammation, due to its high levels of selenium and antioxidants.

๐‹๐จ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The global lobster market is primarily boosted by the increasing consumer spending power, rising demand for luxury seafood, and growing health consciousness. In addition to this, the expanding application of lobster in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, restaurants, and hotels, as well as the rapid expansion of global trade networks, is fueling the market growth. In line with this, key market players are leveraging advanced fishing technology to harvest lobster efficiently and offer sustainably sourced seafood to meet consumer demand, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of lobster in fine dining, the surging consumption of seafood, and the rapidly growing aquaculture industry are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer focus on health and wellness, along with the availability of lobster in canned, frozen, and fresh variants, is propelling the market growth.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.โ€ข Boston Lobsterโ€ข Clearwater Seafoodsโ€ข East Coast Seafood Groupโ€ข Geraldton Fishermenโ€™s Co-operativeโ€ข High Liner Foods Incorporatedโ€ข PESCANOVA ESPAร'A SLโ€ข Supreme Lobsterโ€ข Tangier Lobsterโ€ข Thai Union Manufacturing Company Ltd.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on species,ย weight, product type andย distribution channel.Market Breakup by Species:โ€ข American Lobsterโ€ข Spiny Lobsterโ€ข Rock Lobsterโ€ข European LobsterMarket Breakup by Weight:โ€ข 5 โ€" 0.75 lbsโ€ข 76 โ€" 3.0 lbsโ€ข Over 3 lbsMarket Breakup by Product Type:โ€ข Whole Lobsterโ€ข Lobster Tailโ€ข Lobster Meatโ€ข Lobster ClawMarket Breakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Food Serviceโ€ข RetailRegional Insights:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asiaโ€ข Oceaniaโ€ข Others 