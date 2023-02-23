Lobster Market Outlook 2023-2028, Size, Demand, Industry Statistics, Growth Analysis and Research Report
The global lobster market is primarily boosted by the increasing consumer spending power, rising demand for luxury seafood, and growing health consciousness.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐋𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global lobster market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
A lobster is a type of shellfish characterized by a long, cylindrical body, muscular tail, claws, and stalked eyes. Popularly consumed as a seafood delicacy, this nutritious food is low in fat and calories and high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and vitamins B12, E, and B6. In addition to its delicious taste, moderate consumption of lobster has been linked to several health benefits, including improved heart health, enhanced brain function, increased energy, and reduced inflammation, due to its high levels of selenium and antioxidants.
𝐋𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The global lobster market is primarily boosted by the increasing consumer spending power, rising demand for luxury seafood, and growing health consciousness. In addition to this, the expanding application of lobster in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, restaurants, and hotels, as well as the rapid expansion of global trade networks, is fueling the market growth. In line with this, key market players are leveraging advanced fishing technology to harvest lobster efficiently and offer sustainably sourced seafood to meet consumer demand, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of lobster in fine dining, the surging consumption of seafood, and the rapidly growing aquaculture industry are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer focus on health and wellness, along with the availability of lobster in canned, frozen, and fresh variants, is propelling the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.
• Boston Lobster
• Clearwater Seafoods
• East Coast Seafood Group
• Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative
• High Liner Foods Incorporated
• PESCANOVA ESPAÑA SL
• Supreme Lobster
• Tangier Lobster
• Thai Union Manufacturing Company Ltd.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on species, weight, product type and distribution channel.
Market Breakup by Species:
• American Lobster
• Spiny Lobster
• Rock Lobster
• European Lobster
Market Breakup by Weight:
• 5 – 0.75 lbs
• 76 – 3.0 lbs
• Over 3 lbs
Market Breakup by Product Type:
• Whole Lobster
• Lobster Tail
• Lobster Meat
• Lobster Claw
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Food Service
• Retail
Regional Insights:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Oceania
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
