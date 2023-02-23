Electric Motors Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electric Motors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's electric motors market forecast, the global electric motors market size is expected to grow to $123.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

An increase in the sale of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electric motors market. Electric Motors region is expected to hold the largest electric motors global market share. Major players in the electric motors global market include ABB Ltd., ARC Systems, Inc., Asmo Co., Ltd., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Regal Beloit Corporation.

Motor manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing IoT-enabled smart motors. These motors are equipped with sensors that monitor and track the motor’s health and performance. Sensors are connected to a control database that continuously collects data, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn normal behavior and sends an alert upon detecting any deviation from normal behavior. Smart motors offer several benefits such as increased lifespan of equipment and improved safety.

Electric Motors Market Segments

•By Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (AC) Motor, Hermetic Motor

•By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

•By Voltage Range: 9v & Below, 10-20 v, 21-60 v, 60 v And Above

•By Application: Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications

•By Speed: Low-Speed (less than 1,000 rpm), Medium-Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), High-Speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), Ultra-High Speed (greater than 75,001 rpm)

•By Geography: The global electric motors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The electric motor is defined as an electric machine that converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to the devices. It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance.

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The electric motors global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

