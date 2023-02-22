High Tech French Company Selects Henderson County for its North American Headquarters

NORTH CAROLINA, February 22 - Global RFID inlays and tags manufacturer, Tageos will create 64 new jobs in Henderson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $19.25 million to establish its North American headquarters in the Town of Fletcher.

“With a shared vision for sustainability, we are delighted to welcome Tageos to Henderson County, North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said. “High tech companies like Tageos need the best business climate and brightest tech talent to help them navigate such a high-demand industry, and it was a smart decision for them to call western North Carolina home.”

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Tageos is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-tech RFID, or radio-frequency identification, inlays and tags. The tech company has an extensive product portfolio that enables its customers to identify, authenticate, track and trace, and complement their offerings in a wide range of applications. With a strong commitment to sustainable practices and operations, Tageos’ expansion to the United States will include a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center that will produce up to five billion units annually for various applications.

“We are very excited to come to Fletcher, Henderson County, and to open up our first manufacturing site in the US,” said Matthieu Picon, CEO at Tageos. “Our investment will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a leading RFID inlays and tags manufacturer, as it will allow us to support our steadily growing number of customers in the American market even faster and in a particularly sustainable manner.”

New positions include operators, managers, technicians, and sales personnel. Salaries will vary for each position; however, the overall expected average annual salary is $70,203. Henderson County’s average annual wage is $47,949. These new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.4 million for the region.

“Tageos is joining an emerging tech cluster in Western North Carolina,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “Our state is a leading market for innovative companies because of our strong research and development ecosystem and a diverse workforce, which includes the second largest market for women working in tech. Combined with our First in Talent plan, I am confident that more companies like Tageos will be successful here.”

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Tageos’ expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Congratulations to the people of Henderson County on such an outstanding win,” N.C. Senator Timothy D. Moffitt said. “We have the infrastructure and workforce that is ready to support the company’s expansion to North America.”

“This is a great announcement for Western North Carolina and the entire state,” N.C. Representative Jennifer Balkcom said. “Tageos’ investment in Henderson County signals the manufacturing and technology sector can thrive in the mountains of Western North Carolina. With skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and available sites and buildings, we have the right formula for success.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Blue Ridge Community College, Henderson County, Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development and the Town of Fletcher.

###