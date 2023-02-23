Dehumidifier Market Size ( 2022-2027 ) Industry Share, Regional Analysis And Forecast Insights
The inflating levels of industrialization and the escalating demand for energy-efficient products are primarily driving the dehumidifier market.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Dehumidifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global dehumidifier market reached a value of US$ 3.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.65 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. A dehumidifier represents an electrical appliance that removes moisture from the air by condensing it into liquid water. It minimizes humidity levels while preventing the growth of allergens, such as dust mites, mold, mildew, etc. A dehumidifier keeps bread and cereal fresh without getting stale for a long time. It protects computer equipment, electronics, tools, etc., from corrosion and assists in reducing energy costs by enabling the air conditioner (AC) to run more efficiently. Consequently, a dehumidifier finds extensive applications in various industries, including electronics and semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceutical, food and beverage (F&B), etc.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dehumidifier-market/requestsample
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Market Trends:
The inflating levels of industrialization and the escalating demand for energy-efficient products are primarily driving the dehumidifier market. In addition to this, the growing need for maintaining humidity levels in real-estate hardware stores and quickly drying plasters as well as slabs is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of advanced portable dehumidifiers with automatic temperature and humidity sensing capabilities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the development of cold storage, warehousing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing units and the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies across the countries are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities to enhance the overall product quality are anticipated to fuel the dehumidifier market over the forecasted period.
Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://bit.ly/3uGFc4S
Dehumidifier Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the dehumidifier market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• AB Electrolux
• Condair Group AG
• Danby
• DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l
• General Filters Inc.
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Midea Group
• Panasonic Corporation
• Research Products Corporation
• TCL Technology
• Therma-Stor LLC.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global dehumidifier market based on product, technology, distribution channel, end use and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier
• Heat Pump Dehumidifier
• Ventilating Dehumidifier
Breakup by Technology:
• Cold Condensation
• Sorption
• Warm Condensation
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by End Use:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5222&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
5g Chipset Market
Commercial Property Insurance Market
Electric School Bus Market
Electronic Ceramics Market: http://bit.ly/3KrqhoS
Consumer Electronics Packaging Market: http://bit.ly/3XVM2QA
About IMARC Group:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Media Contact:
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address: 134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here