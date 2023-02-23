Forage Seed Market Size, Growth, Emerging Demand, Opportunity and Industry Expansion

Forage Seed Market 2031

Forage Seed Market by Product (Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, Chicory, Others), by Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Pork, Others), by Species (Legumes, Grasses).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for forage feed and demand to improve soil health are the factors that drive the growth of the forage seed market globally. However, irregularity of seed cycle impedes the Forage Seed Industry growth.

People prefer organic food and organic meat over inorganic, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global forage seed market.

“Forage Seed Market," The forage seed market was valued at $22,808.23 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $44,186.14 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2022 to 2031.

Forage seeds are the edible parts of plants widely utilized for livestock feeding. Alfalfa, clover, chicory, ryegrass, lablab, and fescue are some of the popular forage seeds in the global market. They are available at a lower price compared to other feeds, such as wheat bran and oil seed. These forage seeds are supplied to seed cultivators and conditioners for further processing and conditioning to get purified seeds with increased level of protein and energy. The demand for forage seed is majorly driven by their high nutrient content, which helps to improve lactation, reproduction, and health of livestock. In addition, forage seeds are widely used to enhance milk production globally. Economic benefits associated with cultivating forage seeds include improving soil health and business flexibility. These are further expected to drive the forage seed market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global forage seed market, owing to implementation of lockdown.

The agricultural sector faced several challenges due to shortage of labor force, supply chain disruptions, and unavailability of raw materials.

Nevertheless, the market is expected to get back on track within the next couple of years.

Organic meat and milk are richer in nutrients and minerals such as enzymes, antioxidants, and bioflavonoid, which is why, people prefer them over inorganic alternatives. This in turn, is driving the growth of the global forage seed market. However, natural calamities, such as droughts, floods, and frost create challenges in the production of forage feed, thereby restricting the market growth to some extent. In addition, irregular seed germination cycle, lack of favorable government policies for cereal crops, and insufficient funding in forage research restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for increasing milk production worldwide creates lucrative opportunities in the market.

The Forage Seed Market Analysis is segmented into product type, livestock, species and region. Based on product, the forage seed market is segmented into clover, chicory, ryegrass, alfalfa, and others. Based on livestock, the market is segmented into cattle, swine, poultry, and others. Based on species, the market is segmented into legumes and grasses. Furthermore, the Forage Seed Market Growth is segmented by region into North America, Europe Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

Allied Seed, LLC.

Brett Young

BASF SE

Dynamic Seeds Ltd.

Central Garden and Pet Company

Barenbrug Seed Company

Northstar Seed Ltd.

Hancock Farm and Seed Co. Inc.

Fosters Seed and Feed Ltd.

Dow AgroSciences, LLC

Key Findings of the Study

By product type, the alfalfa segment was leading the global Forage Seed Market Size, owing to its high protein content and highly digestible fiber, and also for beef cattle, horses, sheep, and goats. Clover product type is also another leading segment for forage seed market as it is used to improve soil quality and reduce the need for artificial fertilizers.

By livestock, poultry segment dominated the global Forage Seed Market Forecast, owing to increasing demand for organic meat. The demand for livestock products in the future is expected to increase due to socio-economic factors such as human health concerns and changing socio-cultural values.

By species, legumes segment is the major category in terms of value; however, grasses segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By region, North America led in terms of the forage seed industry share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

