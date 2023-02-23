Fertility Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fertility services market. As per TBRC’s fertility services market forecast, the global fertility services market size is expected to grow to $90.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Growing infertility rates are anticipated to boost the demand for fertility services during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest fertility services market share. Major players in the fertility services market include Merck KGaA, Care Fertility, INVO Bioscience, Vitrolife, Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute.

Trending Fertility Services Market Trend

In December 2021, CooperCompanies, a US-based company specializing in women’s healthcare solutions, acquired Generate Life Sciences for $1.6 billion. Through this acquisition, CooperSurgical offers an even stronger selection of fertility centres and OB/GYNs. Generate Life Sciences is a US-based provider of donor eggs and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services and newborn stem cell storage.

Fertility Services Market Segments

• By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination

• By Service: Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg and Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor

• By Application: Male, Female

• By Geography: The global fertility services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global fertility services market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-services-global-market-report

Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. These services are used to increase the chances of bearing a child.

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fertility Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides fertility services global market forecast and insights on fertility services global market size, fertility services market driver and fertility services global market trends, fertility services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and fertility services global market growth across geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business