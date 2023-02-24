Cannabis Travel Association International Announces New Board of Directors and Creates Advisory Board
Cannabis Travel Association International Announces New Board of Directors and Creates Advisory BoardRANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Travel Association International (CTAI) is proud to announce the appointment of its new Board of Directors, who will guide the organization in its mission to promote safe, responsible, and legal travel for cannabis enthusiasts around the world.
The new volunteer Board of Directors will join existing members Jerred Kiloh, Owner, The Higher Path, and Mark Waller, CPA. Those named to the board have served in CTAI’s “core working groups” for the past two years are Ali Fakrhi, CEO of EventHi and past Event Chair; Laura Hand, CEO of Laura Loo Experience Design and past Marketing Chair; and Georgi Gordon, Principal of GBG & Associates and past Membership Chair.
In addition to the new Board of Directors, CTAI is has formed a new advisory board consisting of: Brian Applegarth, Founder and CEO of CTAI and CEO of Cultivar Strategies, Amanda Reiman, MSW and PhD, Chief Knowledge Officer at New Frontier Data, and Omar Figueroa, Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, and former CTAI governing board member. Both individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the cannabis industry, and will help guide CTAI in achieving its goals of promoting responsible cannabis travel and educating the public about the benefits of legal cannabis tourism.
“We are thrilled to have such a talented and experienced group of individuals join our Board of Directors ,” said Brian Applegarth. “Their leadership and guidance will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of promoting responsible and legal cannabis tourism around the world within the framework of our core pillars of Education, Advocacy and Networking.”
About the Cannabis Travel Association International: The Cannabis Travel Association International is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible, legal, and safe cannabis tourism around the world. The organization works to educate the public about the benefits of legal cannabis travel, and to provide resources and information to help cannabis travel businesses operate in this blossoming sector.
For more information about CTAI, please visit www.cannabistravelassociation.org.
