Anti-Aging Market to Hit US$ 93.1 Billion Value by 2027 | Exclusive Report by IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Anti-Aging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global anti-aging market size reached US$ 62.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 93.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.74% during 2022-2027.
Year considered to estimate the market size:
• Base year of the analysis: 2021
• Historical period: 2016-2021
• Forecast period: 2022-2027
Market Outlook:
Anti-aging consists of a range of treatments, products, and lifestyle changes aimed at slowing down the aging process and improving the overall health and appearance of the skin. It can be achieved through a combination of factors, including a healthy diet and exercise, hydration, adequate sleep, stress management, and topical products, such as creams and serums. There are many benefits to incorporating anti-aging techniques into the daily routine, including improved skin texture and elasticity, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and radiant complexion. Anti-aging techniques can also help improve overall health and wellness by reducing the risk of age-related diseases, such as heart disease and dementia.
Market Trends:
The primary factor driving the global anti-aging market is the growing awareness regarding the benefits of anti-aging, such as improved skin texture and appearance and reduced fine lines and wrinkles. Moreover, the rising popularity of non-invasive treatments, such as topical creams and serums, and the rapid expansion of the beauty and wellness industries are positively contributing to the market growth. Additionally, key market manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to formulate new anti-aging products, treatments, and procedures to increase their consumer base, which is accelerating the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating consumer per capita income and rising demand for personalized products and treatments are providing an impetus to the market growth.
Anti-Aging Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Allergan
• L’Oréal
• Beiersdorf
• Estee Lauder
• Procter & Gamble
• Shiseido
• Unilever
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.
Breakup by Demography:
• Age Group
• Gender
• Income
Breakup by Industry:
• Skin Care Industry
• Hair Care Industry
• Dental Care Industry
Breakup by Product Types:
• Anti-Wrinkle Products
• Anti-Pigmentation Products
• Sunscreen Products
• Hair Care Products
Breakup by Devices and Technology:
• Microdermabrasion Devices
• Aesthetic Energy Devices
• Competitive Landscape
Breakup by Country:
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• United Kingdom
• Russia
• Spain
• United States
• Brazil
• Japan
• South Korea
• China
• Thailand
• India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
