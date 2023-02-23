Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

IoT In Manufacturing (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT in manufacturing global market. As per TBRC’s IoT in manufacturing market forecast, the global IoT in manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $461.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The growth in the IoT in manufacturing global market is due to increasing need for customized products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest IoT in manufacturing market share. Major players in the IoT in manufacturing market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, General Electric.

Trending IoT in Manufacturing Market Trend

The increasing use of Digital Twins implemented by manufacturing companies in providing IoT solutions is gaining traction in the IoT in manufacturing global market. Digital Twin is a merge of virtual and physical world to create digital copies of an industrial product that can be used to run simulations prior to its manufacturing and deployment. Digital twins support industry 4.0 solutions such as automated root cause analysis, predictive maintenance, predictive quality, supply chain optimization, and inventory intelligence in the manufacturing industry. The technology enhances the accuracy of predictive AI applications, increases efficiency and safety of IoT solutions, optimizes production processes, and enables companies to have digital foot print of their product from its design stage to the deployment stage. It is estimated that more manufacturers will adopt this approach in the near future.

IoT in Manufacturing Market Segments

By Component: Solution, Platform, Service

By Vertical: Energy And Utilities, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Chemicals And Materials, High-Tech Products, Healthcare

By Platform: Device Management Platform, Application Management Platform, Connectivity Management Platform

By Application: Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset Management, Workforce Management, Emergency And Incident Management, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management

Subsegments:

By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services

By Solution: Network Management, Data Management, Device Management, Application Management, Smart Surveillance

By Geography: The IoT in manufacturing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Internet of things (IoT) is a physical object network that contains integrated technologies that allow it to connect, sense, and interact with internal or external environments. It is a collection of end-to-end services where companies contract with external vendors to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions, including consulting advice for IoT planning.

IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The IoT in Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights and IoT in manufacturing market analysis on IoT in manufacturing market size, drivers and IoT in manufacturing market trends, IoT in manufacturing global market major players, IoT in manufacturing market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and IoT in manufacturing market growth across geographies.

