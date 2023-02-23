Global Heavy Trucks Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the heavy trucks market. As per TBRC’s heavy trucks market forecast, the global heavy trucks market size is expected to grow to $283.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Growth in the demand for heavy trucks from end-users such as in construction, mining, and other sectors is contributing to the growth of the heavy truck manufacturing market. North America is expected to hold the largest heavy trucks market share. Major players in the heavy trucks market include Volvo Trucks, Daimler, Paccar, Isuzu Motors Ltd., TATA motors, Eicher Motors Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Group Company Ltd..

Trending Heavy Trucks Market Trend

In April 2021, Battle Motors, a US-based company developing electric vehicle (EV), acquired Crane Carrier Company LLC., manufacturing construction truck and garbage truck chassis, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Battle Motors to develop Class 7 and 8 vocational truck electrification. Crane Carrier Company (CCC) is a US-based company specializes in manufacturing purpose-built Class 7 and 8 severe-duty trucks.

Heavy Trucks Market Segments

• By Type: Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, Class 8

• By Fuel: Diesel, Natural Gas, Hybrid Electric, Gasoline

• By Application: Construction and Mining, Freight and Logistics, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global heavy trucks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global heavy trucks market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heavy-trucks-global-market-report

Heavy trucks are defined as commercial motor vehicles used for the transportation of goods with a weight of 2.72 tons or more when empty and 4.54 tons or more when loaded.

Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The heavy trucks market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

