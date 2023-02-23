Bangladesh to reach nearly a quarter of a billion mobile and broadband subscribers by 2030
Bangladesh Telecoms Industry Market Report forecasts 247m mobile and broadband subscribers by 2030
Idem Est Research forecasts mobile and fixed broadband subscribers to reach 283 million by 2030. The telecommunications industry is expected to grow by an average growth rate of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY
— Landry Fevre
Idem Est Research & Advisory
Bangladesh Telecoms Industry Market Report forecasts 247m mobile and broadband subscribers by 2030
Idem Est Research and Advisory, boutique telecommunications and digital infrastructure market research and advisory firm, released today new research with the publication of the Pakistan Telecoms Industry, 2023-2030 report.
Bangladesh’s dynamic and understudied telecommunications market is one of the remaining last frontier offering investment opportunities in mobile and fixed digital infrastructure. Although Bangladesh’s greenfield telecom market holds huge potential, opportunities must be viewed in light of real challenges, including a lack of physical supporting infrastructure and stable and reliable power transmission and distribution.
“Idem Est Research forecasts growth in mobile and fixed broadband subscribers to reach 283 million by 2030 and an increase of 100 million internet users by the same year. The telecommunications industry is expected to maintain growth momentum, with an average growth rate of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030”, says Landry Fevre, Idem Est Research & Advisory’s Director
After many years of under investments in fibre infrastructure, Bangladesh boasts among the lowest FTTH penetration in the world and among the most fragmented market with mobile operators not playing in the market due to licensing issues. Most people use only 5-10Mbps packages with pricing caps mandated by the regulator.
Telecommunications infrastructure assets, such as mobile towers, data centres, and submarine cables and fibre infrastructure, are attracting high valuation multiples from infrastructure funds, pension funds, and government funds, offering investment opportunities.
“Bangladesh has low fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) penetration and is expected to see strong growth in fixed broadband subscribers from 30% household penetration today. The report highlights so far, inbound transactions in the tower market but more limited investments in fibre networks.” added Landry Fevre.
Bangladesh’s dynamic and understudied telecommunications market is one of the remaining last frontier offering investment opportunities in mobile and fixed digital infrastructure. Although Ban’s greenfield telecom market holds huge potential, opportunities must be viewed in light of real challenges, including a lack of physical supporting infrastructure and stable and reliable power transmission and distribution.
Key companies mentioned in this report:
Aamra Networks, AB High Tech, ADN Telecom, Banglalink, BDCom, BTCL, BSCC, Frontier Towers Bangladesh, edotco, Grameenphone, Kirtonkhola Tower Bangladesh, KTBL, Robi Axiata, Summit Communications, TASC Summit Towers, Teletalk, Triangle
Download the full report: https://idemest.com/reports/bangladesh-telecoms-report-mobile-broadband-market-industry-analysis/
Landry Fevre
Idem Est Research
+61 414164100
landry@idemest.com