Global IoT Testing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s IoT Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT testing market. As per TBRC’s IoT testing market forecast, the global iot testing market size is expected to grow to $3.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.6%.

Rise in number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in use increases the need to test the devices which drives the IoT testing market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IoT testing market share. Major players in the IoT testing market include HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies, Rapid7, Infosys Limited, Smartbear Software.

Trending IoT Testing Market Trend

Virtualization for IoT test automation is the trend in the IoT testing market. The challenges in the traditional testing like scalability issues for connected devices, maintenance problem, issues in unit level code checking and high-performance deliverable problems can be resolved by virtualization in test automation. It helps in simulating hardware and software and matches the dependency with the real behavior to give proper test results. It speeds up the testing time and reduces the efforts. The sensor, API and service virtualization are some of the components with different roles. For example, Ericsson carried out the automation test in their office with 879 devices like window sensors, lights and occupancy sensors to demonstrate their Bluetooth mesh capabilities under system level simulator.

IoT Testing Market Segments

• By Testing Type: Functional Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, Compatibility Testing, Performance Testing, Network Testing

• By Testing Tools: Software Tools, Hardware Tools

• By Applications: Connected Cars, Smart Appliances, Smart Energy Meters, Wearable Devices, Smart Healthcare Devices

• By Geography: The global IoT testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT testing is a way to perform QA testing to verify the IoT device's performance, functionality, and security.

