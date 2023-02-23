Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the noninvasive prenatal testing market. As per TBRC’s noninvasive prenatal testing market forecast, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow to $8.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

High incidence rate of Down syndrome is one major factor driving non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market with increase in average maternal age which has led to a concern on the safety about the growth of the fetus. North America is expected to hold the largest noninvasive prenatal testing market share. Major players in the noninvasive prenatal testing market include NateraInc., PerkinElmerInc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent TechnologiesInc., BGI Diagnosis.

Trending Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market Trend

The non-invasive prenatal testing market is regulated by several regulations that are governed by multiple international and country-specific agencies. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that issues Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) certification and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification. The manufacturer needs to obtain a 510(k) premarket notification for in vitro diagnostic test. LDTs and CLIA certification are based on number of tests done during clinical trials. For example: For trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), there is an incidence of 1/1000. Given a target of 100 positive results, at least 100,000 samples would have to be tested to meet the requirements of a 510k. A 510k premarket notification demonstrates that the new product is at least as safe and effective as another legally-marketed device. It is mandatory for manufacturers to register a premarket notification before a new product can be certified as fit for market commercially.

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market Segments

• By Type: Consumables, Instruments

• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Labs

• By Instruments: NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Others(Centrifuges, UV Systems, Incubators, Microscopes)

• By Consumables: Assay Kits &Reagents, Disposables

• By Application: Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor

• By Geography: The global noninvasive prenatal testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is a test in which blood from the mother is drawn and tested for possible abnormalities in the patient. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects, in fetuses in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides non invasive prenatal testing market research, non invasive prenatal testing market overview and insights on noninvasive prenatal testing market size, drivers and trends, noninvasive prenatal testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and noninvasive prenatal testing market growth across geographies. The global noninvasive prenatal testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

