"My Expansion," a New Kid's Book, Reflects Need for Unconditional Love in Families Struggling with Old, Strict Rules

"My Expansion" book cover photo. Nancy Manet, author of My Expansion, stands in her kitchen. The logo of Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group

“My Expansion,” by Nancy Manet. The book reflects her struggle to balance a strict upbringing with her desire to unconditionally love a free-spirited daughter.

With my strict childhood, I expected my children to be like perfectly-potted tulips in a neat row. What I found in my first child was a field of wildflowers.” — Nancy Manet

AVONDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group announces its latest book for children, “My Expansion,” from singer-songwriter Nancy Manet. Putting into print an adaptation of her song of the same name, Nancy writes in free-verse poetry about her struggle to balance a strict, dogmatic religious upbringing with her deep desire to love and support her free-spirited daughter. Available for order from your local independent bookstore and online sellers. For more information, visit smalltoothdog.com/myexpansion.

Presented in the books as the tale of Big Bear and their cub, the bright illustrations by artist Michelle Buvala help to make the text a true love story. It’s approachable and entertaining for young readers. Available for order from your local independent bookstore and online sellers. For more information, visit smalltoothdog.com/myexpansion.

Nancy lives in east Texas. She says, “With my upbringing, I expected my children to be like perfectly-potted tulips in a neat row. What I found in my first child was like a field of wildflowers. However, I erred in being hard and rules-driven versus parenting with love and grace.

Now a successful entrepreneur, Nancy's early life story is one of hardship, betrayal, and abandonment. She didn’t want to do that to her daughter. “I was confronted with choosing to love my LGBTQ daughter or abandon her. I could not adhere to a dogmatic, religious, rigid way of thinking and simultaneously expand in genuine love and empathy for my kid. The two cannot co-exist.”

Sean Buvala, the publisher, says, “Are we sure this is a children’s book? Yes! While all this sounds intense for kids, the adaptation in the book is completely approachable for parents to share with their children. Kids will love the antics of the cub not being a ‘stay in place’ child.”

Rich illustrations, done with watercolor cut-paper collages by Michelle Buvala, make this book a delightful way to open up family communication.

The book (ISBN 978-1947408395) is available everywhere that sells good books. Nancy is available for interviews and appearances. Inquiries and requests can be sent to staff@smalltoothdog.com.