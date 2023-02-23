New Mortgage Calculators Now Available on MyMortgageCalculator.org

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyMortgageCalculator.org is pleased to release its updated financial tools on the website. New fixed-rate and variable-rate mortgage calculators are now available online for homebuyers and investors to utilize. In addition, the website has also updated its affordability and rent vs. buy assessment tools.

The fixed-rate and variable-rate mortgage calculators will generate detailed assessment reports covering the following:

- Mortgage summary

- Loan comparison

- Amortization chart

The website offers extensive details on its reports. In addition, users will also now be able to share or download the report as CSV files online.

"The updates have also been applied to our mortgage tool widgets for webmasters to use. All tools are designed to open in new windows so your visitors will never have to leave your website to use the calculators.," said Aaron, spokesperson of MyMortgageCalculator.org. "For webmasters that are currently utilizing our widgets on their websites, those have been updated automatically, and no changes are required on their end."

Access the tools here:

Fixed-rate mortgage calculator: https://www.mymortgagecalculator.org/amortization

Variable-rate mortgage calculator: https://www.mymortgagecalculator.org/amortization-variable-rate

Affordability calculator: https://www.mymortgagecalculator.org/affordability

Rent vs. buy calculator: https://www.mymortgagecalculator.org/rent-vs-buy

Webmaster tools: https://www.mymortgagecalculator.org/webmaster-tools

"For those of you who use our finance tools on mobile devices, the updates have also been applied," said Aaron. "We are constantly trying to improve our services. So if you have a smartphone with a data connection, you can use our mobile version of the calculator on your phone."

MyMortgageCalculator.org has also partnered up with MortgageAssessment.com to offer mortgage approval services online.