11 Year Old LA Girl 'Opal' Lands Sweet Writing Gig 'We Use Our Voice for Good'
Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good runs 'The Sweetest Gigs;' creative writing program for talented girls. Opal will write sweet monthly interviews of LA women.
It's Another Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good congratulates talented 11 year old LA girl 'Opal;' who landed the sweetest creative writing gig 'We Use Our Voice for Good.'
Every month, 'Opal' will discover women in LA who use their voice for good. Opal will interview them, and write a story too.
Girls on the sweet creative writing gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls are mentored and earn Beauty, Dining, and Shopping Gift Cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “I hire only the most talented creative girls for The Sweetest Gigs!”
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks,' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig) www.FashionLovesFreedom.com; doing monthly fashion reviews, and sweet fashion interviews.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls in life and luxury shopping; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl community programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping (Beauty, Christmas, Diamonds, Paris, and Shoes Too) Rewards/Experiences. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
