Premier Off-Broadway Show By Award-Winning Actress - "An Evening With Florence Nightingale"
A voice from the past explains it all in "An Evening With Florence Nightingale:The Reluctant Celebrity"e
Legendary feminine disruptor shares her trials and triumphs, includes audience QA
Florence Nightingale was an SOB --- Spunky ol' Broad!”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning actor, Candy Campbell, presents her 3rd solo show, 'An Evening With Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity,' during the renowned United Solo Theatre Festival, off-Broadway, at Theatre Row, March 7-19, 2023.
— Candy Campbell
Campbell stated, "Although Nightingale is famous as the icon of the nursing profession and the 'Lady with the Lamp,' most people don't know that after the Crimean War, she accomplished the most as a statistician, social reformer, and ad hoc advisor to leaders on four continents. Most of it was done from her London flat, as an invalid. Because of her devotion to public health, education, and equality issues, Florence Nightingale is recognized as one of history's most influential women."
"Aside from creating a respectable profession of nursing, she was what some might call the poster child for women's rights and disadvantaged people long before it was fashionable. In Victorian England, women were considered possessions. They had no access to higher education, could not own property, have a bank account, or vote. She pushed back against the status quo."
In the show, Campbell transitions effortlessly between seminal characters and events in this biographical journey of Nightingale's trials and triumphs.
"When you think of all the innovative work she accomplished, Nightingale was a spunky old broad!" says Campbell, with a laugh. "Since I've read most of her 200 books and articles and over 10,000 of her letters, I have a lot of fun with the Q&A sessions, which are included in every performance. She's witty, she's wise, and audiences of all ages and stages think she's wonderful."
She adds, "One of my favorite comments from an audience member was: 'When I saw the show, I immediately thought that you're doing for Florence Nightingale what Hal Holbrook did for Mark Twain. I learned so much and it was so much fun! It felt like you were really HER! I'd see it again and again!' "
United Solo Festival is the world's largest and most highly regarded solo festival. A panel of theater experts select solo shows. According to Broadway World Magazine, "Artists whose work is featured in United Solo shows include Tony, Obie, Emmy, and Drama Desk Award winners."
Opening night is March 7 at 7 pm, Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St, NYC. For a glimpse of the show, click here: https://youtu.be/9K3tE1gsi7o
For tickets online, click here or paste this link into your browser:
https://unitedsolo.org/the-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival-spring-2023/an-evening-with-florence-nightingale-the-reluctant-celebrity/
To see testimonials for her portrayal of Florence Nightingale, go to https://youtu.be/djbDUCkkcww
About Candy Campbell
Dr. Candace (Candy) Campbell is an award-winning actor, author, filmmaker, and nurse. This is her third solo show, based on Nightingale's 200 books, articles, and thousands of letters extant.
Campbell's book, 'Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation,' expands on Nightingale's history and adds the story of her influence on the author's personal and professional life.
Candy's many awards include:
1997 San Francisco Fringe Festival – "Full-Frontal Nursing" – rated "One of 10 Best to Watch"
WYSIWYG 2004 Film Fest-Supporting actor, "The Calling," role of Mama – "Most Inspirational Moment"
San Francisco Bay Area Critics Award 2005 – Supporting Actress – "Funny Girl," role of Mrs. Brice (Fanny's mom)
International Medical Media award for the documentary film, "Micropremature Babies: How Low Can You Go?"
