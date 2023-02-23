CAGR 7.55% Analysis and Future Outlook of the Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market by 2027

The demand for herbal nutraceuticals is expected to increase during the forecast period,owing to rise in number of health conscious customers across the world

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market was estimated at $28.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $48.44 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in health consciousness among the consumers and increase in number of people suffering from chronic diseases across the globe fuel the growth global herbal nutraceuticals market. On the other hand, high cost associated with organic herbal nutraceuticals impedes the market growth. Nevertheless, surge in consumer awareness regarding organic products is anticipated to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The key players operating in the global herbal nutraceuticals industry include Now foods, Herbochem, OREGON'S WILD HARVEST, Gaia Herbs Farm, Nature’s Bounty. Bio Botanica INC. Herb Pharma (Pharmaca), Solaray, Pure Encapsulations, LLC,and Solagar

Herbal nutraceuticals help in maintaining health and act against nutritionally induced acute and chronic diseases, which promotes optimal health, longevity, and quality of life. Some common herbal nutraceuticals include aloe vera, turmeric, ginger, and garlic. These herbal nutraceuticals are available in different formats in the market, which include capsules, tablets, liquids, spray, syrups, and powders. In addition, expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and pharmacy has made these herbal nutraceuticals easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes to the market growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The global herbal nutraceuticals market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, form, sales channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into ginger, garlic, turmeric, aloe vera, green tea and Others. By nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. By form, the market is segmented into capsules & tablets, powder, liquid, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated intopharmacy, online store, supermarket/hypermarket and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Moreover, bynature, the organic segment in the herbal nutraceuticals market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR , in terms of value sales, during the herbal nutraceuticals market forecast period. Rise in number of health-conscious consumers along with rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of organic herbal nutraceuticals are the major factors that drive growth of the organic herbal nutraceuticals market.

