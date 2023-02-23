Treasure Isle Selected By Duchess of York For Children’s Storytime

Sarah, Duchess of York, reading Treasure Isle by Catherine Corcoran

The Duchess' swashbuckling rendition of Treasure Isle has been broadcast to her audience of almost 70,000 viewers.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children’s book, Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot, has received the royal treatment this month, having been selected by Sarah, Duchess of York, to appear on her beloved children’s storytime channel on YouTube.

Storytime with Fergie and Friends, which has nearly 70,000 subscribers, is a popular destination for young readers and their families. More than 3,000 viewers have now watched the Duchess read Treasure Isle.

The Duchess, surrounded by an impressive array of pirates’ treasure, gave a swashbuckling reading of the book, describing it as “a lovely story…fabulous”.

Treasure Isle - a “fantastically fun adventure” - took out a trio of literary accolades in the United States and the United Kingdom during 2022, including the coveted Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards and The Wishing Shelf Book Award. The awards celebrate the best of children’s literature and attract entries from around the world.

Treasure Isle’s author, Catherine Corcoran, was delighted to receive word from the Royal Lodge that Treasure Isle had been hand picked by the Duchess.

“In spite of having sailed the high seas, befriending mermaids and avoiding hungry crocodiles, spending time with royalty must be the boy and his parrot’s most swashbuckling adventure to date. It will be difficult for them to top this experience,” said Ms. Corcoran.

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com, on Amazon and everywhere good books are sold.