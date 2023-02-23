The Future of the Track and Trace Solutions Market : Growth Drivers and Industry Outlook 2020-2027

Track and Trace Solutions Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global track and trace solutions industry was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $6.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2131

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Increase in adoption of advanced track and trace solutions, favorable government intervention, and stringent regulations & criteria for the implementation of serialization drive the growth of the global track and trace solutions market. On the other hand, high cost of infrastructure setup impedes the growth to some extent. However, technological advancement in track and trace solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The worldwide disrupted supply chain increased the demand for technology that can determine current and past locations of a drug, which in turn boosted

The global track and trace solutions to a significant extent.

This drift is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since the same demand from the medical industry is projected to persist in order to ensure a well-maintained chain.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on product type, the hardware systems segment accounted for more than half of the global track and trace solutions market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The fact that these systems assist in the production and supply chain to ensure product quality and authenticity drives the growth of the segment. The software solutions segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its mounting adoption in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies to continuously manage manufacturing facilities, product lines, bundle tracking, warehousing, and shipping.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2131

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on technology, the barcode segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global track and trace solutions market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is due to the ample data storage capacity of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes over linear barcodes coupled with increasing applications of 2D barcodes in biotechnology and pharmaceutical products packaging. At the same time, the RFID segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in the number applications used in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and hospitals propels the segment growth.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global track and trace solutions market, due to the presence of highly regulated serialization and aggregation standards and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% throughout the forecast period. Implementation of regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs, development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, and increase in pressure to curb high incidence of counterfeit drugs in the developing Asian countries fuel the market growth.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Axway Software SA

TraceLink Inc.

OPTEL GROUP

Adents International

Siemens AG

Seidenader Vision GmbH

METTLER TOLEDO International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Uhlmann Group.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

X-Ray Detector Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/x-ray-detectors-market

Near Infrared Imaging Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/near-infrared-imaging-market

𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 | 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 | 𝟏 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.