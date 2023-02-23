TINA JUNG SIGNS ON TO AMERICANS PROJECTS
The acclaimed Canadian star will start filming in the coming months.
Tina is one of the most exciting Canadian exports; her dedication and focus to the craft is unlike any and we are excited to see her growth in this industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Strays’ star Tina Jung has signed on for two American projects. The native Canadian, nominated for Best Actress for her stellar work in ‘Queen of the Morning Calm’, will start filming stateside after she wraps on her duties in Canada.
— Jung's representatives.
In the middle of an awards-season dominated by international actors (notably Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in ‘Everything Everwhere All at Once”), Jung’s casting reinforces the importance of reinforcing AAPI screen representation.
Jung, oft-considered to be the top Korean-Canadian actress working today, is well known to fans for her recent work in Zac Efron feature ‘Firestarter’, ‘Strays,’ and the aforementioned ‘Queen’ which featured at the prestigious Whistler Film Festival. Her other credits include ‘Suits,’ ‘Shoresy,’ and ‘Good Witch.’
Producers remain tight-lipped, but industry insiders suggest the two projects are vastly different and give rich opportunities for detailed character work.
In the first project, Jung will play what is described by producers as a “strong willed survivor on the run who is a key figure in the plot” with the project pitched as a suspense thriller showing complex relationships between the characters in a dangerous world of exploitation, betrayal, power and greed.
Jung’s other project is a rom-com bringing the audiences on a journey of leaving the past behind and trusting yourself to look forward to the unknown future to find happiness. The producers have a string of award-winning indie features with their recent work distributed by Gravitas Ventures.
As Jung’s representatives shared, “Tina is one of the most exciting Canadian exports; her dedication and focus to the craft is unlike any and we are excited to see her growth in this industry."
In a statement, Jung shared “I’m very excited to be joining these projects. I love that these roles are very different from each other but I also love that they are being portrayed as an Asian character on screen. Representation is important to me and so is the authenticity of a character I portray. I know that these projects will give me the opportunity to do that.”
Jackson Bond
Smarter PR
email us here