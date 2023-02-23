Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Growth, and Industry Analysis

Plasma Fractionation Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $18,222 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $23,006 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Plasma fractionation is the process of separating and purifying different components of plasma, which is the liquid portion of blood, to produce plasma-derived therapeutics such as albumin, immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and other proteins. These products are used to treat a range of medical conditions including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and neurological disorders.

The global plasma fractionation market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, and rising demand for plasma-derived products. The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region.

Some of the key players in the plasma fractionation market include CSL Behring, Grifols, Octapharma, Baxalta, Kedrion, China Biologic Products, Biotest, Sanquin, and Green Cross Corporation.

Factors such as high costs associated with plasma fractionation, strict regulatory requirements, and the risk of transmitting infectious diseases may hinder market growth to some extent. However, ongoing research and development activities aimed at improving the efficiency and safety of plasma fractionation processes are expected to create new growth opportunities in the market.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of rare diseases, rise in usage of immunoglobulins in areas of medicine, and upsurge in number of plasma collection centers drive the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma-derived products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, potential for growth in emerging countries create new opportunities in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/943

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product, the immunoglobulins segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2028. This is due to increase in recognition and treatment of immune deficiencies along with rise in the usage of high dose IgG products in the treatment of autoimmune neurologic diseases. The research also discusses segments such as albumin and coagulation factor VIII.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/943

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the neurology segment held the highest market share of the global plasma fractionation market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2028. This is due to increase in awareness related to diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders in animals. The research also analyzes segments including hematology, immunology, critical care, and others.

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 (𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐧) 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Based on country, China (including Taiwan) contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global plasma fractionation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This country is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to huge patient base of disorders such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and others along with rise in awareness related to blood donations.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/943

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Grifols SA

Baxter International Inc.

CSL LTD.

Bio Product Laboratory

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des

Kedrion

Biotest

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

In terms of value, by product, the immunoglobulin segment accounted for more than half share in the plasma fractionation market in 2019.

In terms of value, by region, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half share in the global plasma fractionation market in terms of volume for albumin & immunoglobulin in 2019.

Europe accounted for more than one fourth share of the global plasma fractionation market in terms of volume for coagulation factor VIII & coagulation factor IX, in 2019.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Intravenous Solutions Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intravenous-solutions-market-A17078

Diabetic Nephropathy Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diabetic-nephropathy-market-A16604

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.