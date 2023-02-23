Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Worth to Reach $5,165.2 million by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market size was valued at $5,165.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market size was valued at $5,165.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. Adhesives and sealants are used during surgical procedures to reinforce surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, or even replace common suturing techniques. These products can be used as adjuncts to sutures to prevent air and liquid leakages. They can be developed naturally or synthetically, and are used to generate three-dimensional networks, which bind to the target tissues and act as sealants, hemostats, or adhesives. On an average, almost 114 million surgical and procedure-based wounds occur annually across the globe.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Baxter International Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson & Company, Cryolife Inc., CSL Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Integra Life Sciences, Occular Therapeutix Inc., Sanofi, and Sealeantis

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1050

Factors that drive the growth of the global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market include increase in number of cardiac surgeries and rise in concerns to decrease surgical injuries. Furthermore, as per the iData Research, approximately 13 million laparoscopic surgeries are performed globally every year. Further, the FDA aims to enhance availability of appropriate, reliable, and accurate surgical sealants & adhesives to meet public health needs and increase access to treatments for consumers.

Moreover, development of pharmaceutical & medical device industries and improvement in healthcare spending are anticipated to drive the growth of the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market. In addition, increase in demand for performing surgeries led to development of innovative instruments in the healthcare sector, thereby propelling growth of the market.

Moreover, initiatives taken by governments for development of surgical products and healthcare sector for manufacturing of surgical sealants & adhesives are the key factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population, who are more vulnerable to chronic and cardiovascular disease led to increase in number of surgeries propel the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/00c93a664d3c811b56e735989370cdff

The global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, material, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into hemostat clamps, aortic vascular clamps, bulldog forceps, needle holder, and others. The hemostat clamps segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of cardiac surgeries, advancements in R&D activities in pharmaceutical & medical device industries, and surge in adoption of surgical sealants & adhesives instruments.

Depending on product, the market is bifurcated into natural/biological sealants & adhesives and synthetic/semisynthetic sealants & adhesives. Natural/biological sealants & adhesives segment is classified into type and origin. According to indication, the market is fragmented into surgical hemostasis & tissue sealing and tissue engineering. As per application it is categorized into central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, urological surgeries, pulmonary surgeries, and others. Region wise, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region wise, North America accounted for a majority of the global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular surgeries, increase in number of approvals for surgical sealants, presence of key players, and development in technology for healthcare. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in laparoscopic surgeries, rise in number of geriatric populations, growth in healthcare expenditures, and rise in adoption of surgical sealants & adhesives product.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1050

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the natural biological sealants & adhesives segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of indication, the tissue sealing & hemostasis dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

According to application, the cardiovascular surgeries segment dominated the surgical sealants and adhesives market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with