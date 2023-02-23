Enzymes Market Garner to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2031 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Enzymes Market Size

Enzymes market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymes market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. Enzymes are biocatalysts, which alter the rate of various biochemical reactions. In the current scenario, enzymes serve as useful biocatalysts for several industrial processes and chemical reactions. Moreover, they play an important role in chemical engineering, food technology, and agriculture. The utilization of enzymes minimizes the cost, reduces the time of manufacturing process, and provides better substrate quality for reaction. Thus, they are widely used in detergents industry to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes.

In addition, they are employed in the food & beverages industry in wide range of processes such as baking and brewing. In the pharmaceutical industry, enzymes are used for drug formulation. Moreover, enzyme-based drugs are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. In addition, enzymes are widely utilized in the biotechnology industry for research in the field of molecular biology. They are used in genetic engineering techniques to cut, replicate, and attach the DNA strands as per requirement. Furthermore, enzymes play a major role in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and lysosomal disorder.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., AB Enzymes GmbH, Codexis, Inc., Amano Enzyme, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific

The factors that drive the growth of the global enzymes market share include upsurge in demand for cellulosic- & amylase-based biofuels, rise in need for effective pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, upsurge in usage of functional food & beverages (that contain enzymes), and increase in usage of enzyme-based techniques for detection & treatment of various chronic diseases. However, restrictions related to chemical properties of enzymes and safety issues arising due to the contamination of enzymes impede the market growth.

On the contrary, surge in adoption of enzyme-based technology such as protein engineering and high untapped potential in the emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global enzymes market trends expansion.

The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of reaction type into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, lyase, and others. Hydrolase is the mostly used in the food and beverages, and detergents industries. Globally, hydrolase enzymes held about 70% of the total market share. In addition, commercial applications of carbohydrase and protease enzymes in food products and detergents are expected to help hydrolases to maintain their dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. Oxidoreductase reaction type segment is the second largest revenue contributor to the market. Transferase segment possesses highest potential in global enzymes market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

By application, the global enzyme market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, bioenergy, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, feed, and other such as agriculture, paper & pulp processing, and leather processing. Enzymes are most widely used in food processing as food additives for the purpose of modifying the properties of food such as shelf life, digestibility, texture, taste, and nutritional content. Hence, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to be one of the dominating segment over the analysis period. Likewise, the enzymes are used in laundry and dishwashing detergents (household care enzymes) to boost the performance of detergents by improving the stain removal properties, garment care, and wash efficiency.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of type, the carbohydrase segment held 44.44% share in the global market in 2021.

On the basis of source, the microorganisms segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of reaction type, the hydrolase segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the household care segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America dominated the enzymes market in 2021, and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of enzymes in pharmaceuticals and diagnostic applications. Moreover, the manufacturers are investing in newer technologies to cater to the growing needs of the bioenergy industry.

