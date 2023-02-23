Matrescence Wins NY Now’s Best Emerging Brand Award and Adds New “Me Time” Candle to its Wellness Portfolio

On the Heels of its First New Product Launch, Matrescence Receives Two Coveted Awards from the U.S.’ Leading Gift and Home Wholesale Trade Show

February has been a major milestone month for our young company and we couldn’t be more honored to receive these two prestigious awards from NY NOW, which is such a respected industry event” — Raquel Roxanne Nowak

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY, February 2023 - Matrescence, a wellness lifestyle brand created to honor every stage of motherhood, is making waves this month and positioning itself for a big growth year in 2023 with two award wins and its first new product launch since inception.

The premier woman-owned company that advocates for maternal self-care and wellness beat nine other finalists to earn the Best Emerging Brand Award and was also awarded the Best New Product Award in the Beauty and Wellness category at NY Now’s gift and home winter trade show on February 6.

NY NOW is the longest and biggest home-gift show in the US, offering brands, retailers and specialty buyers a chance to connect through discovery. Every year, exhibitors and buyers gather together at the Jacob K. Javits Center for a moment of celebration and recognition by industry leaders for their designs, innovation, sustainability, and more.

"Receiving the Best Emerging Brand award among so many incredible brands is truly an honor," said Matrescence's founder, Raquel Roxanne Nowak. "Years ago, at the start of my own motherhood journey, I recognized the importance of self-care and wellness and I built Matrescence to be a vehicle for sharing that message. This award validates my mission and the hard work we've put into bringing our brand to life to support other mothers."

Founded in 2019 by Nowak, a prenatal wellness specialist, Matrescence was born from the philosophy of “mothering the mother” and aims to provide practical yet indulgent self-care tools that can fit into any busy woman’s daily routine. Comprised of luxurious facial and body skin solutions, and now a hand-poured “Me Time” soy candle, Matrescence products make ideal gifts for new and experienced moms as they are made from natural and organic ingredients that are safe for pregnant and breast-feeding women to use.

“February has been a major milestone month for our young company and we couldn’t be more honored to receive these two prestigious awards from NY NOW, which is such a respected industry event,” said Nowak. “As we launch our “Me Time” candle, we are excited to continue our mission to develop safe and non-toxic products that allow mothers to indulge in simple yet luxurious rituals every day, because no one deserves it more!”

Matrescence’s new 9 oz “Me Time” candle retails for $38 and is made with soy wax and hand-poured in a luxe reusable ceramic jar. Its aroma evokes subtle but uplifting top notes of bellflower, clove and persimmon blended with lily of the valley, jasmine and rose hips with an amber base. The perfect addition to any self-care ritual it provides approximately 45 hours of soothing burn time.

For the remainder of this month, Matrescence customers can receive a complimentary “Me Time” candle with every order by simply adding the candle to their cart before check-out. No code is required with free shipping on orders over $100.

All Matrescence products are vegan, paraben-free, with no animal testing or hormone-disruptors complimented by sustainable packaging.

For more information visit www.matrescenceskin.com and follow on social media @matrescenceskin.

About Matrescence

Founded in 2019 for moms by a fellow mom, Matrescence is a wellness lifestyle brand that embraces the philosophy of “mothering the mother”. The line of eco luxe self-care products are designed to support maternal and postpartum wellness and provide an elevated self-care experience that can fit into any busy routine. Matrescence uses high performance, plant-based ingredients that are safe for pregnancy and beyond. The thoughtfully curated gift bundles include self-care focused items such as a facial cleanser, serums and indulgent body care.

About NY NOW + Bulletin:

NY NOW is the largest gift and home wholesale trade show in New York, where brands, buyers, and designers gather to connect and discover. Held twice a year in New York City, America’s design capital, NY NOW and online wholesale marketplace partner, Bulletin, connect 4,000+ independent brands with over 40K U.S. and international buyers from independent stores, museums, department stores, bookstores, galleries, general gift shop, art & entertainment venues and many more. For more information, please visit www.nynow.com and www.bulletin.co.

Media Contacts:

5W Public Relations

NYNOW@5wpr.com

212-999-5585