La Carniceria Meat Market grand opening of new Redondo Beach Store on Saturday, March 4th, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- La Carniceria Meat Market is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their newest storefront located at 3407 Inglewood Avenue in Redondo Beach on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
La Carniceria Meat Market has served the needs of its customers for many years. Offering the finest USDA Prime cuts in Los Angeles and Orange County. With a wide variety of different types of meat such as Japanese, Australian and American Wagyu.
With the highest quality, widest selection, and most competitive prices on the market, we are beyond delighted with our brand new flagship storefront. As the only butcher shop in Los Angeles that belongs to the Japanese Kobe Beef Association, it is a great privilege and honor," said Jose Luis Ruiz, CEO/Founder of La Carniceria Meat Market.
Grand opening hours for La Carniceria Meat Market will be from 7:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday, March 4th, and from 7:00am to 6:00pm on Sunday, March 5. Hours of operation are from 8:00am to 7:00 pm on weekdays.
La Carniceria Meat Market is committed to serving the community, and their support has allowed them to expand and offer the best product on the market. Continuing to provide the highest level of customer service and exceeding everyone's expectations is our priority.
###
About La Carniceria Meat Market
La Carniceria Meat Market is a premier Southern California meat market chain that caters to the Mexican and Latino communities. Operated, and headquartered in Bellflower, California.La Carniceria Meat Market operates 5 high-volume stores in Orange County and Los Angeles counties, providing the highest quality, variety and fresh meats Learn more at www.lacarniceriameatmarket.com
Linda Lopez
La Carniceria Meat Market has served the needs of its customers for many years. Offering the finest USDA Prime cuts in Los Angeles and Orange County. With a wide variety of different types of meat such as Japanese, Australian and American Wagyu.
With the highest quality, widest selection, and most competitive prices on the market, we are beyond delighted with our brand new flagship storefront. As the only butcher shop in Los Angeles that belongs to the Japanese Kobe Beef Association, it is a great privilege and honor," said Jose Luis Ruiz, CEO/Founder of La Carniceria Meat Market.
Grand opening hours for La Carniceria Meat Market will be from 7:00am to 7:00pm on Saturday, March 4th, and from 7:00am to 6:00pm on Sunday, March 5. Hours of operation are from 8:00am to 7:00 pm on weekdays.
La Carniceria Meat Market is committed to serving the community, and their support has allowed them to expand and offer the best product on the market. Continuing to provide the highest level of customer service and exceeding everyone's expectations is our priority.
###
About La Carniceria Meat Market
La Carniceria Meat Market is a premier Southern California meat market chain that caters to the Mexican and Latino communities. Operated, and headquartered in Bellflower, California.La Carniceria Meat Market operates 5 high-volume stores in Orange County and Los Angeles counties, providing the highest quality, variety and fresh meats Learn more at www.lacarniceriameatmarket.com
Linda Lopez
La Carniceria Meat Market
email us here