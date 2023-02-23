INC Extends Help to London and St. Thomas Residents Contending With Increasing Costs of Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) through its charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation donated hundreds of care packages to London and St. Thomas area residents on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The event, called Care For Humanity, was held at 28 Southwick Street in St. Thomas, Ontario.
The care packages contained essential items for daily living like soap, toothbrushes, and toothpaste; clothing items such as socks, gloves and warm hats.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.9% year over year in January, following a 6.3% increase in December, according to Statistics Canada. The CPI is used as a measure to represent changes in prices faced by Canadian Consumers.
“I saw a bunch of commotion over at the church so I walked on over,” Cornelius Friesen said. One of the many recipients of the care packages donated by the INC, Friesen mentioned that he is staying at a local shelter in St. Thomas. He’s currently unemployed and on disability assistance due to health reasons.
485,041 visitors to Canadian food banks last year were children, according to the HungerCount 2022 report published by Food Banks Canada, an organization that represents the food bank community. Canadian food banks saw a total of 1,462,795 total visits in 2022 the report said. Despite only representing 29.3% of the population, 45% of people accessing food banks were single adult households.
“It’s everything that a person could ask for and then some… we all have to take care of each other and be there for one another…This is a good message to put out to a community,” Friesen said of the Care For Humanity event held.
A video presentation about the outreach programs of the INC was shown while a short message of encouragement to uplift was delivered. Guests were also provided with refreshments.
Through its various socio-civic and humanitarian efforts, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) aims to build positive relationships with communities. Through acts of kindness, its members continue to follow the biblical command to “do good to those who need it.” (Prov. 3:27, Good News Translation)
The INC has held, and continues to hold Care For Humanity events throughout Canada to help communities in need.
Currently, the INC has active members in 164 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 150 ethnicities and nationalities.
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ)
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net or https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
CEBSI Canada
+1 647-500-6446
cebsi.canada@incmedia.org
