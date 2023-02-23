Duna Energy Systems LLC to Invest $30M in TPT Global Tech, Inc. to Power Smart City Projects with Renewable Energy Tech
Duna Energy Systems LLC and TPT Global Tech, Inc. announced a Strategic Investment & Partnership Agreement intent on revolutionizing the way cities are powered.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duna Energy Systems LLC, www.dunaenergy.com, and TPT Global Tech, Inc., www.tptglobaltech.com, today announced a Strategic Investment & Partnership Agreement (“Partnership”) with the intent on revolutionizing the way cities are powered in the United States. The Partnership intends to leverage the cutting-edge renewable energy technology developed by Duna Energy Systems, a leading provider of clean, renewable, reliable, and affordable energy, to create a sustainable energy infrastructure for TPT’s Smart City projects across the country. As part of the Agreement, Duna Energy Systems has indicated it’s intent to invest $30 million in TPT Global Tech to accelerate its next-generation platforms for rollout later this year.
The Partnership aims to provide reliable and efficient power solutions that are cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and able to adapt to the complex demands of urban communities. The Partnership’s primary focus develops renewable energy solutions that we believe will help drive the transformation of the U.S. energy landscape and accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy.
"We are excited to partner with TPT Global Tech in this Strategic Partnership, which represents a significant milestone in our efforts to bring renewable energy technology to the forefront of the energy sector," said Dwayne Corbitt, CEO of Duna Energy Systems LLC. "We look to the past to power our renewable energy future, and we are confident that our partnership with TPT Global Tech will provide clean renewable energy at any scale to meet the varying demands of commercial energy consumption."
"Duna Energy Systems is the ideal partner in our effort to create a sustainable energy infrastructure for our Smart City projects," said Stephen Thomas, CEO of TPT Global Tech, Inc. "We believe that renewable energy is the future of the energy industry, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this transition. By combining our expertise with Duna Energy Systems' cutting-edge technology and investment, we believe we can provide innovative solutions that benefit our customers and the environment."
The Partnership intends to allow for more opportunities in the energy sector; including energy storage solutions and other related technologies that should enhance the efficiency and sustainability of urban energy systems.
About Duna Energy Systems LLC
Duna Energy Systems LLC is a leading renewable energy company that specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions for an inclusive, cleaner, and more efficient world. Its products and services include emerging technologies, solar energy solutions, energy storage, and smart-grid systems.
About TPT Global Tech, Inc.
TPT Global Tech, Inc. is a broad-based technology and media company with projects ranging from Smart City developments in Birmingham and Tuskegee, Alabama to providing mobile, wireless, and Internet-based solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. Its products and services include mobile payments, mobile messaging, and social media platforms.
