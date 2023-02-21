Submit Release
Senate Bill 206 Printer's Number 301

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - the electrical wiring, directly plugged into an electrical

outlet without a switch, other than a circuit breaker, or, if

the alarm is battery powered, attached to the wall or ceiling of

a lodging establishment or a unit, in accordance with the

Standard for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection

and Warning Equipment (NFPA 720).

"Lodging establishment."

(1) Any of the following:

(i) a hotel, motel, inn, guest house or other

structure which is held out by any means, including

advertising, license, registration with an innkeepers'

group, convention listing association, travel publication

or similar association or with a government agency, as

being available to provide overnight lodging or use of

facility space for consideration to persons seeking

temporary accommodation;

(ii) a place which advertises beds, sanitary

facilities or other space for a temporary period to

members of the public-at-large; or

(iii) a place recognized as a hostelry.

(2) The term includes any portion of a facility that is

devoted to a person who pays consideration to occupy one or

more units as an established permanent residence. The term

does not include a college or university student residence

hall.

"Operational." Working and in service.

"Unit." A room or a suite of two or more rooms of a lodging

establishment that are occupied, leased for occupation or

intended or designed to be occupied either as overnight lodging,

temporary accommodation or as a permanent residence.

