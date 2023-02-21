Senate Bill 206 Printer's Number 301
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - the electrical wiring, directly plugged into an electrical
outlet without a switch, other than a circuit breaker, or, if
the alarm is battery powered, attached to the wall or ceiling of
a lodging establishment or a unit, in accordance with the
Standard for the Installation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detection
and Warning Equipment (NFPA 720).
"Lodging establishment."
(1) Any of the following:
(i) a hotel, motel, inn, guest house or other
structure which is held out by any means, including
advertising, license, registration with an innkeepers'
group, convention listing association, travel publication
or similar association or with a government agency, as
being available to provide overnight lodging or use of
facility space for consideration to persons seeking
temporary accommodation;
(ii) a place which advertises beds, sanitary
facilities or other space for a temporary period to
members of the public-at-large; or
(iii) a place recognized as a hostelry.
(2) The term includes any portion of a facility that is
devoted to a person who pays consideration to occupy one or
more units as an established permanent residence. The term
does not include a college or university student residence
hall.
"Operational." Working and in service.
"Unit." A room or a suite of two or more rooms of a lodging
establishment that are occupied, leased for occupation or
intended or designed to be occupied either as overnight lodging,
temporary accommodation or as a permanent residence.
