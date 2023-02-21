Submit Release
Senate Bill 268 Printer's Number 299

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 299

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

268

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Imposing a duty on the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

to conduct a study relating to effects of certain areas of

criminal law enforcement on budget of the Pennsylvania State

Police.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Legislative

Budget and Finance Committee Study on Pennsylvania State Police

Act.

Section 2. Study to be conducted.

The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee shall conduct a

study on the budgetary impact on the Pennsylvania State Police,

including its complement, as a result of:

(1) providing law enforcement services to municipalities

that do not have their own police departments or other law

enforcement personnel;

(2) enforcing the provisions of the act of April 17,

2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act;

