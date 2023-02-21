Senate Bill 268 Printer's Number 299
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
268
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Imposing a duty on the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
to conduct a study relating to effects of certain areas of
criminal law enforcement on budget of the Pennsylvania State
Police.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Legislative
Budget and Finance Committee Study on Pennsylvania State Police
Act.
Section 2. Study to be conducted.
The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee shall conduct a
study on the budgetary impact on the Pennsylvania State Police,
including its complement, as a result of:
(1) providing law enforcement services to municipalities
that do not have their own police departments or other law
enforcement personnel;
(2) enforcing the provisions of the act of April 17,
2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act;
