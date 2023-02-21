Senate Bill 279 Printer's Number 303
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 303
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
279
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY YAW AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to operation
of vehicles, providing for protection of children from
second-hand smoke in vehicles; and imposing a penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3701.2. Protection of children from second-hand smoke in
vehicles.
(a) General rule.--An individual may not smoke in a vehicle
that is transporting a child under 12 years of age.
(b) Penalty.--
(1) An individual who violates subsection (a) commits a
summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to
pay a fine of $100.
(2) An individual who commits a second or subsequent
offense after being convicted under paragraph (1) commits a
summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to
