Senate Bill 279 Printer's Number 303

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 303

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

279

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY YAW AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to operation

of vehicles, providing for protection of children from

second-hand smoke in vehicles; and imposing a penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3701.2. Protection of children from second-hand smoke in

vehicles.

(a) General rule.--An individual may not smoke in a vehicle

that is transporting a child under 12 years of age.

(b) Penalty.--

(1) An individual who violates subsection (a) commits a

summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

pay a fine of $100.

(2) An individual who commits a second or subsequent

offense after being convicted under paragraph (1) commits a

summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

