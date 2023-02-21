Senate Bill 282 Printer's Number 304
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - sectors of the State or national economy.
(2) Has a high-supply risk due to import dependence or
high levels of concentration in particular countries or
regions.
(3) Lacks viable substitutes due to its unique
properties and nature.
"Person." An individual, corporation, partnership, limited
liability company, business trust, association, estate, trust,
foundation, business entity or government entity who is owned or
controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of, Russia or Belarus
as defined by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United
States Department of Treasury as of the effective date of this
definition.
Section 3. List of persons associated with Russia or Belarus.
(a) Development of list.--Within 60 days of the effective
date of this section, the Treasury Department shall publish a
list of persons.
(b) Update of list.--The list under subsection (a) shall be
updated annually.
Section 4. Restrictions.
If a person is found to be on the list under section 3, the
person may not:
(1) Bid on, submit a proposal for, enter into, be a
party to or renew a contract with a Commonwealth agency for
the provision of goods or services.
(2) Submit a proposal for, be associated with or renew a
grant issued by the Commonwealth.
(3) Submit a proposal for, receive or renew a tax credit
offered by the Commonwealth.
Section 5. Notice and challenge.
20230SB0282PN0304 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30