Senate Bill 358 Printer's Number 306

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - document under paragraph (2) or providing testimony in a

hearing may not be predicated upon any of the following:

(i) The submission of the document under paragraph

(2).

(ii) The testimony in the hearing.

(g) Findings and recommendations.--Upon conclusion of a

hearing under subsection (f):

(1) The commission shall issue findings of fact.

(2) The commission shall recommend one of the following

to the appropriate chamber of the General Assembly:

(i) Exoneration of the member.

(ii) Reprimand of the member.

(iii) Removal of the member from assignments to

committees and from other assignments.

(iv) Expulsion of the member under section 11 of

Article II of the Constitution of Pennsylvania.

(v) Any other discipline authorized by the

Constitution of Pennsylvania or warranted by the hearing.

(h) Right-to-Know Law.--For purposes of paragraph (2) of the

definition of public record in section 102 of the act of

February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law,

all of the following apply:

(1) The following are exempt from being disclosed:

(i) The contents of a complaint under subsection

(e), unless the exemption is waived by all of the

following:

(A) The subject of the complaint.

(B) The person that filed the complaint. This

clause does not apply to a complaint initiated by the

commission.

20230SB0358PN0306 - 7 -

