Senate Bill 209 Printer's Number 302
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 302
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
209
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC,
MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,
ROBINSON, J. WARD, BAKER AND AUMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in professional employees, providing
for National Guard or Reserve parent student support.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1184. National Guard or Reserve Parent Student
Support.--(a) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a
student who is a child of a member of the National Guard or
Reserve shall be afforded the same rights as a student of an
active duty military family under the act of February 2, 2012
(P.L.42, No.6), known as the Interstate Compact on Educational
Opportunity for Military Children Act, if a parent of the
student is required to move to perform the parent's
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19